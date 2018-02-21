Didier Deschamps Confirms Benjamin Mendy is In Contention for France's World Cup Squad

France boss Didier Deschamps has insisted that Benjamin Mendy is still in with a chance of earning a place in his squad for this summer's World Cup.

The 23-year-old, who joined Manchester City from Monaco for £52m in the summer, has been sidelined since September with a serious knee injury.





Mendy faces a battle to return to fitness in time for the World Cup, but Deschamps has backed him in his recovery.

Didier Deschamps (France coach) on Benjamin Mendy: “He’s making good progress, if not very good. Now he needs to rediscover his rhythm in training with the squad, then resume competitive football. But he’ll do everything he can, I know he has the desire.” [SFR Sport] pic.twitter.com/jPpNs2Losk — City Watch (@City_Watch) February 21, 2018

“He’s making good progress, if not very good,” Deschamps told SFR Sport. “Now he needs to rediscover his rhythm in training with the squad, then resume competitive football. But he’ll do everything he can, I know he has the desire.”

Asked whether Mendy could make the France squad, Deschamps added: “Today, I don’t have a definite answer, but neither does he. He’s doing everything he can to regain his condition.





“There’s no point in taking shortcuts. He must recover his flexibility and his ability to stretch the joint so that he is no longer apprehensive about it.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Guardiola Offers Guidance to Leroy Sane on How to Return to His Best Ability Following Injury)

City manager Pep Guardiola revealed earlier this month that Mendy is edging closer to a return to training.

"Jesus and Mendy are coming back," he said. "We’ll have almost the whole squad for that period when we will need everyone involved.”

Mendy made just four Premier League appearances before sustaining his injury, but impressed on the left of City's back four.