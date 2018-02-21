FIFA Player Lands Unbelievable Pack Featuring World's Best Ronaldo and Messi

One FIFA player has landed probably the best pack ever in the game. While most players would be happy to open a pack with an 85 player rating or perhaps a player who is in really good form at the moment.

One gamer managed to land both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same pack. Ronaldo is the top rated player in the game with an overall rating of 94 with his old rival Messi the second rated player with 93.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

What would have made the pack even more unbelievable is if some of the other top rated players had also appeared. Behind Ronaldo and Messi in 3rd place is Neymar with an overall score of 92.

The Brazilian is just ahead of his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez while the highest rated goalkeeper in the game is Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer.





The guy whose pack featured Ronaldo and Messi didn't have quite the same level of player as that. He also had Borja Valero from Inter Milan, Gonzalo Castro from Borussia Dortmund and Everton's Idrissa Gueye.





There have been examples of other ridiculous packs in the game, including a couple of weeks ago when a gamer opened a pack which featured Eden Hazard, Neymar and the Argentina legend Diego Maradona.