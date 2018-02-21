The Champions League competitions in Europe and America are going on simultaneously after the start of CONCACAF's round of 16 on Tuesday night, and they're at the center of the latest episode of Planet Fútbol TV.

We're joined by ESPN announcer–and the Spanish voice of FIFA 18–Fernando Palomo and journalist Paul Tenorio to discuss both competitions and much more. In Europe, who from the opening matches last week impressed the most, and does PSG have a chance to come back vs. Real Madrid? (Note: This week's show was taped prior to Chelsea's draw vs. Barcelona and Bayern Munich's rout of Besiktas)

In CONCACAF, will this finally be the year that an MLS team lifts the regional trophy, or will it be Charlie Brown and the football all over again? Star-studded Toronto FC figures to have as good a chance as any, but as we've seen in the past, nothing can be taken for granted when it comes to MLS and CCL.

We also turn our attention to domestic leagues, such as in England, where Manchester United and Chelsea square off on Sunday in a massive Premier League showdown, and the USA, where the MLS season is set to kick off after the addition of expansion team LAFC.

Watch this week's full episode above, and you can watch all past episodes via Amazon Channels. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.