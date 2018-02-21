Ronaldinho Inspires Real Madrid Wonderkid Vinicius Junior's Hopes Of Shock World Cup Call Up

Brazilian youngster Vinicius Junior has discussed his desire to go to Russia this summer. The soon-to-be Real Madrid forward has spoken to footballing legend Ronaldinho on his chances, and claims that the words from the former Barcelona man has made him dream of making it to the World Cup.

The attacker is set to make a £38.7m move to Los Blancos in the summer, and many seem to believe that Vinicius is the 'next Neymar', and possesses the potential to be amongst the world's elite in the coming years.

And after a chat with Barcelona legend Ronaldinho, the 2018 World Cup is on the mind of Flamengos latest talent:

"I dream yes [of going to World Cup]," The 17-year-old admitted, as quoted by Globoesporte.

"These days I was with Ronaldinho and he told me that they always take a younger player. To always concentrate.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

"I have this dream of wearing the shirt of the Brazilian team. I do not know if it's going to be this year or next year, but I'm evolving every day at Flamengo to get to the right moment and represent Brazil."

At 17, simply being at the World Cup would prove to be a massive amount of experience gained, regardless of playing time - if any at all.





However, with the attacking threat that Brazil hold on the international scale (Neymar being the obvious first choice in Vinicius' position), he probably won't be holding his breath just yet.