Arsenal Given Massive Injury Boost Ahead of Cup Final With City as Mesut Oil Overcomes Illness

Arsenal have been given a major injury boost as playmaking midfielder Mesut Ozil is reportedly (via Transfer Tavern) fit and available to face Manchester City in Sunday's crucial League cup final despite missing training on Monday and Tuesday due to illness.

The German international has been an important figure in the Gunners' ranks so far this season and Wenger revealed in his Ostersunds pre-match press conference that Ozil missed training on Monday and Tuesday casting doubts that the influential attacker will be fit to face the runaway Premier League leaders.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The absence of arguably Arsenal's most creative player would have drained the confidence of Arsenal supporters heading to Wembley, as Aaron Ramsey is set to face a battle to be fit for the crunch tie too.

Arsenal fans, however, have been given a positive update on their star player's condition with fitness expert Ben Dinnery insisting the German playmaker should be available to play against the Citizens.

Mesut Ozil "should" be OK for the Carabao Cup final. Missed sessions on Monday and Tuesday because of illness. #AFC



*No PL player has more reported absences due to sickness over the past year [6]. — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) February 21, 2018

Mesut Ozil, who has contributed five goals and seven assists for Arsenal this season, will be key if the Gunners are to defeat Pep's rampant Manchester City side on Sunday in a repeat of last season's FA Cup semi-final - a game which Arsenal won.

His availability for the cup final will be a huge boost for the Gunners in a game that could potentially dictate whether changes to the Arsenal coaching staff is made at the end of the season. The German's creative prowess could prove the decisive factor as Arsenal look to upset the odds and defeat English football's most rampant team.

"He's the best in his position" 👀



Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been impressed by new Arsenal team-mate Mesut Ozil: https://t.co/W4dULpJ4Pz pic.twitter.com/g2xCwLRLOO — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2018

Ozil, who only recently signed a new deal to keep him at the Emirates, returned to training on Wednesday after missing the club's training sessions on Monday and Tuesday meaning the German midfielder should be available for Sunday's clash but not for Thursday night's second leg Europa League tie.

Arsenal face Ostersunds on Thursday as they hope for a similar performance to the last one, when they dispatched the Swedish team 3-0. Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey both won't be available for the clash at the Emirates, but that shouldn't give Arsenal supporters anys sleepless nights - as long as they are fit for the match on Sunday.