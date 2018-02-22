Barca 'in Talks' Over £250m Nou Camp Naming Rights Deal Amid Stadium Renovation Plan

Barcelona are ready to sell the naming rights to their world famous Camp Nou stadium ahead of a £500m area regeneration scheme.

The Catalan giants are in talks with two or three interested parties, reports Bloomberg, and a potential deal for the winning bidders could fetch La Blaugrana around £250m.

The naming rights deal forms part of a planned renovation of the stadium and surrounding area, with Barcelona keen to keep the proposed cost of the scheme to £500m.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu was in London to watch Barca draw 1-1 with Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and, as part of his visit to the English capital, spoke about the current La Liga leaders' desire to revitalise their home of the past 50 years.

He said: "Beko was the last [sponsor] that we renewed our agreement with, the next steps are the naming rights to the stadium.

"Espai Barça is a total renewal of the stadium, but not only the stadium, also part of the city of Barcelona, because we will have a new arena.

"There are two of three companies we are talking to. Our partner will probably bring us half of the investment.

"One of the objectives of the club is to earn money every year, of course, because we have to reinvest that money in players and real estate."

Bartomeu also commented on the futures of superstar duo Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta, with particular attention paid to the latter of that duo.

Veteran playmaker Iniesta's contract is due to expire in the summer and the 35-year-old has spoken about possible calling time on his career in north east Spain.

Messi, meanwhile, only penned a new four year deal in December but Bartomeu claimed that he didn't believe that the 30-year-old's improve contract would be the last one he signs.

He added: "We want to play good football, practice it in a unique way, and Leo Messi is our key player.

"Andres Iniesta is an example. We want him here not just as a player, but as a legend. And I hope it's the same with Messi. He has a four-year deal, but I don't think it will be his last deal."