Cut Loose: Real Madrid on Red Alert Bayern Munich Ace Robert Lewandowski Severs Ties With Agents

Robert Lewandowski is at the centre of a football agent tussle after the Bayern Munich superstar parted ways with his representatives.

Polish football journalist Mateusz Borek took to his personal Twitter account to reveal that the striker had ended his relationship with agents Cezary Kucharski and Maik Barthel on Wednesday after a decade of service.

BREAKING: Po ponad 10 latach współpracy. Robert LEWANDOWSKI zmienia agenta. Z Czarkiem Kucharskim zrobili dużo fajnych rzeczy razem ale współpraca właśnie dobiegła końca. Teraz czas na światowy TOP.. Z kim zwiąże się umową Lewy? Mino RAIOLA? Pini ZAGAVI? A może Jorge MENDES? — Mateusz Borek (@BorekMati) February 21, 2018

Borek stated: "After more than 10 years of cooperation. Robert Lewandowski changes [his] agent."

That has led to media reports already speculating about which world renowned agent could pick Lewandowski up and add him to their list of clients, with the likes of Pini Zahavi, Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola all touted as potential options to the Polish forward.

Lewandowski's parting of the ways with Barthel and Kucharski could also signal a ramping up in rumours surrounding his Bayern future, with La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid continuously being linked with him in recent months.

The 30-year-old goalscorer has attempted to play down suggestions that he would trade life at the Allianz Arena for Santiago Bernabeu, but that hasn't halted the conjecture about an impending move on Real's part.

Lewandowski on the Champions League: "Manchester City are one of the top favourites. and then there are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern. Big teams always remain big teams" pic.twitter.com/08NbKg1r1i — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 18, 2018

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has reportedly earmarked Lewandowski as a potential transfer target, as he looks to usher in a new Galactico era in the Spanish capital.

And given Real's ties to Mendes and Raiola in the past, it seems that the media is putting two and two together and expecting Lewandowski's Real move to be a mere formality if he is snapped up by either agent.

Interesting. Robert Lewandowski has reportedly ditched agent Cezary Kucharsky after 10 years. h/t @BorekMati Who's next Mino Raiola? Pini Zagavi? Jorge Mendes? https://t.co/lJjm9YASFn — Mark Lovell (@LovellLowdown) February 21, 2018

The ex-Borussia Dortmund hotshot brushed off reports over a transfer to Spain as recently as Tuesday as he revealed he was fully focused on continuing to help Bayern dominate football in Germany.

Lewandowski had said: "At the moment I do not worry about it [the rumours].

"If I was to think about the Real speculation as a Bayern player it would not be good for me because I wouldn't be focused on my job here anymore. I'm a Bayern player and I want to give everything here."