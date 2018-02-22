Former Liverpool Midfielder Claims He Should've Moved to MLS Rather Than Join Reds

A bit of banter that Chelsea fans are absolutely going to love: Stamford Bridge favourite Joe Cole has told the club's official website that he should have moved straight to the United States after his exit in 2010, instead of signing for Liverpool.

While he didn't say that in so many words, Blues fans will probably still view it as a bit of a dig, given their feelings regarding the Anfield side, whom they have failed to beat since 2015.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The 36-year-old, now plying his trade in the US Soccer League with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, spent an amazing seven years with Chelsea, winning three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and two League Cups during his stint at the Bridge.

He would move to the Merseyside on a free transfer nearly eight years ago, going on to play for the likes of Lille (loan), West Ham, Aston Villa and Coventry City as well, before heading to America.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

And speaking to his former club on Monday, Cole highlighted a regret he reckons may have blighted his career by saying he would have moved to the US right away if he could play things over again.

"I’m at Tampa Bay Rowdies for another season, I’m doing a bit of punditry and also doing my coaching badges, so I’m keeping my options open for the next stage of my career," he said.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I’m still loving playing and it’s a great lifestyle out there. It was a really good decision and I wish I’d gone when I left Chelsea. Once I’d done my knee I couldn’t really keep myself fit for any length of time, apart from when I played in France for a season, and with hindsight I should have done it then."

"I’m enjoying the punditry as well," he added. "It helps you analyse your game and you’re sitting with good, experienced people and picking their brains all the time."