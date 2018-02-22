​Paris Saint-Germain Eye Mega Money Move for Real Madrid Superstar Karim Benzema

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly weighing up a move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, with the Frenchman having struggled for consistency this season.

The striker has undoubtedly been on of Europe's most dangerous forwards over the past decade, keeping his place as the number one striker for the majority of that time period, but this term he has struggled to have much of an impact.

The 30-year-old has only hit six goals in all competitions, including just three in La Liga, and there has been talk that the club will finally seek to move him on and replace him with Inter superstar Mauro Icardi.

With that in mind, PSG are poised to make an offer to bring Benzema back to France, and as reported by the Sun, Monaco, Marseille and his former club Lyon are also interested in the player.

There have been no reports that PSG want rid of Edinson Cavani though, which would place a big question mark alongside the legitimacy of the link. The Uruguayan is hugely popular with the PSG faithful, and recently became the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

Also, historically Benzema has always played as either a lone striker or a false nine and never really with a strike partner.

If there is any truth to the link, then Benzema will be hoping to put in a good performance against PSG in the return leg of the sides' Champions League last 16 clash in two weeks' time.

