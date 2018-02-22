Sunderland owner Ellis Short is reportedly happy to give the club away for free, so long as a buyer can be found to take on the club's significant debt.

It had previously been thought that Short would accept £50m for the club, but according to the BBC, difficulties finding a buyer mean that the American born businessman will now let the club go for nothing, so long as the club's debt goes with it.

Figures last published in 2016 valued that debt at £137.3m, with £69m of that reportedly owed to Short himself, although the BBC note that he may be willing to write off some of that figure.

The club now managed by former Wales boss Chris Coleman, currently sit bottom of the Championship following Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat at relegation rivals Bolton, having only been relegated from the Premier League last season.

Coleman revealed on Thursday that he had not spoken to Short personally about the club's situation, despite being in contact with club Chief Executive Martin Bain.

It isn't just on the pitch where Sunderland have suffered a dramatic decline in fortunes. When the club were last in the Premier League in 2016, Short is thought to have wanted £170m to part company with the club.

Fresh accounts on the club's finances are set to be released in April, something which could have an impact on the club's appeal to any potential buyers.