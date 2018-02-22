United Great Sir Alex Ferguson 'Uncomfortably' Sits Through Champions League Stalemate

Manchester United's greatest ever manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, made the trip to Spain to watch as the Red Devils held on to a nervy 0-0 draw against Sevilla in their Champions League round of 16 tie in Seville.

Sir Alex Ferguson was sat in the stand alongside Manchester United owner Malcom Glazer and former chief executive David Gill for Wednesday night's clash at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

Sir Alex Ferguson, David Gill, Avram Glazer and Sir Bobby Charlton in attendance. #mufc [bt] pic.twitter.com/3MkB4tpMa6 — United Xtra (@utdxtra) February 21, 2018

United made the trip to Spain for the first leg looking to secure a positive result to take to the return leg at Old Trafford in a fortnight's time, however, the Red Devils were on the back foot for most of the match as David de Gea made exquisite saves to keep the Seville based club at bay.

Paul Pogba returned to the Manchester United bench after illness, and the club's record signing was required midway through the first-half as Ander Herrera was forced off with an injury.

But Pogba and co couldn't find a way through the Sevilla team as Sir Alex Ferguson sat through an uncomfortable 90 minutes as Sevilla pilled on the pressure only to come up empty handed, mainly due to the brilliance of Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea - despite having 25 attempts at goal.

What. A. Save 😳



David de Gea to the rescue again for Manchester United.



Point blank 🖐 pic.twitter.com/Zf6TdbeKeC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2018

Ferguson, who won the Champions League twice in his reign as United manager, looked far from impressed as he sat next to owner Malcom Glazer and former chief executive David Gill; with United only having six shots on the Sevilla goal.

The Red Devils will be hoping for a much better showing as they face Sevilla in the return leg at Old Trafford with all to play for, despite Sevilla probably deserving to head to England with an advantage based on their good display at home against the 20 time English top-flight champions.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they face current Premier League champions Chelsea at Old Trafford in what is sure to be a spicy encounter given what has been said between the two clubs' managers in recent months.

Sir Alex Ferguson and his beloved Manchester United will have to be on top of their game given Chelsea's recent good run of performances as the hunt for Champions League places heats up as the season winds to an end.