Villarreal Defender Ruben Semedo Charged With Attempted Murder Following Shock Arrest

Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo has been charged with attempted murder by a Spanish prosecutor, following his arrest for kidnapping, assault and theft, as per AP News.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Spanish side for €14 from Sporting CP last summer, is accused of having tied and beaten up another man, along with two other individuals, before robbing his apartment.

La juez manda a Rubén Semedo a la cárcelhttps://t.co/yt1mRhNND0 pic.twitter.com/4rlBOgs6ja — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) February 22, 2018

Semedo is also understood to have threatened to cut off the victim's fingers, as well as discharging a firearm in his direction. He was left with a broken ankle, with Semedo and his crew made off with watches, a laptop, and the sum of £21,000.

Police reported finding an illegally obtained firearm after conducting a search on the footballer's premises. And on Thursday, a judge denied him bail, citing fears over a possible escape or further violent activity.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The player's agents have told the press that their client has denied all of the allegations brought against him, claiming that the defender was a victim of fraud.

"Explaining right now is hard, Ruben was victim of a fraud, of a huge trick, probably financial," he told TSF (via Marca). "In this situation he didn't react very correctly, but he was the victim.

"What I have seen on Spanish television is a disgraceful situation, really bad. Ruben was not involved in that.

"The supposed kidnapping never happened. It's a total lie that there was a kidnapping and torture.

"The gun didn't belong to Semedo, although they found it in his house. Tomorrow we will know more details in court and it will all be clear."

Meanwhile, Villarreal are said to be conducting investigations of their own ahead of some form of disciplinary action.