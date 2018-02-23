Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 28

The Premier League returns this weekend after a brief FA Cup interruption, with plenty of eye catching games up and down the country.

Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford, whilst at the other end of the table, West Brom entertain Huddersfield at the Hawthorns.

With 18 teams in action, there are plenty of fantasy points at stake over the weekend. Here are our top picks.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Martin Dubravka - Newcastle's deadline day loan signing had a debut to remember against Manchester United, keeping a clean sheet in his first appearance for the club.

Lukasz Fabianski - The Swans keeper has only conceded twice in his last four Premier League games, shutting out Burnley at the Liberty Stadium two weeks ago.

Who's Not





Nick Pope - Burnley have been in poor form recently, with the Clarets unable to keep a clean sheet in their last six. Tom Heaton's return to fitness may mean Pope's days in goal are numbered.

Kasper Schmeichel - The Foxes suffered a defensive nightmare last time out at Man City, taking a five goal pasting at the Etihad. Leicester host relegation strugglers Stoke this weekend, but confidence will be low.

Defenders







Who's Hot





Ben Davies - Four clean sheets and two assists in Davies' last seven appearances have seen the Welshman assert himself ahead of Danny Rose as Spurs' first choice left-back.

Victor Moses - The Blues wing-back has racked up 29 points in his last three appearances, with the Nigerian scoring two goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Who's Not





Chris Smalling - The Manchester United centre-back had a nightmare against Newcastle, and is likely to have a testing afternoon against Premier League champions Chelsea this weekend.

Eliaquim Mangala - The Toffees signed the Frenchman during the January transfer window to shore up their leaky defence, but after limping off against Crystal Palace last time out, Mangala's season could be over.

Midfielders





Who's Hot

Xherdan Shaqiri - The Swiss international has scored in his last two outings for Stoke, and appears to be relishing the appointment of new boss Paul Lambert.

Alex Pritchard - The Terriers new signing scored one, and grabbed an assist in Huddersfield's resounding 4-1 win over Bournemouth. He faces fellow strugglers West Brom this weekend, with a good chance of substantially adding to his points tally.

Who's Not





Jesse Lingard - The attacking midfielder has been substituted just after the hour mark in each of Manchester United's last three games, with his value beginning to plummet after going five games without a goal.

Richarlison - After a devastating start to the season, the Brazilian winger has really tailed off during Watford's slump in form, failing to score in his last 15 games.

Forwards

Who's Hot





Roberto Firmino - The Brazilian forward has been instrumental in Liverpool's success throughout the season, but has stepped up his points tally in recent games after pocketing three goals and two assists in Liverpool's last five.

Glenn Murray - The 34-year old striker has been in decent touch for the Seagulls of late, scoring three times in his last six Premier League appearances. Albion face Swansea this weekend in a crunch bottom of the table clash at the AMEX Stadium.

Who's Not





Alvaro Morata - The Spanish striker may have cost the Blues £60m, but the 24-year old has struggled with form and injury in recent months. Now fit again, Morata seems unable to force his way back into the side despite his hefty price tag.

Christian Benteke - The misery continues for the Crystal Palace front man, with just two goals to his name all season. The Belgian has had 48 shots on goal this season, converting just 5% of his chances.

