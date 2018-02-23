Quincy Promes' Teammate Claims Everton Are in the Race for Dutch Star & Southampton Target

Southampton were not the only Premier League side who were keen on landing Quincy Promes during the January transfer window, with one of the player's teammates also insisting Everton showed interest.

The 26-year-old was subject to a barrage of enquiries from the Saints over the winter, however, the south coast club refused to meet Spartak Moscow's £30m valuation of the winger.

But now it seems a second, somewhat unnoticed, party also entered the running for the Netherlands international, with Sam Allardyce's Toffees, according to claims made by Sofiane Hanni during an interview with Belgian news outlet Sport Foot, ones who reportedly also pursued the attacker.

"A few weeks ago, Spartak refused a €30m offer from Southampton for Quincy Promes, one of the best players in our team," the 27-year-old Spartak Moscow attacking midfielder said.

"I also heard Everton were interested."

While neither side were able to meet the Russian outfit's demands mid-campaign, there could be a possibility of the duo returning to their interest come the end of the term - if both remain top-flight clubs.

However, Southampton fans, who were very vocal in the direction of the club's hierarchy and manager Mauricio Pellegrino following the Saints' failed attempts to coax Promes to St Mary's, could be given cause for concern with the reported interest from Everton due to the Merseysiders' superior spending power.

But, it is not clear whether the Blues' pursuit came before or after they secured the signature of pacy forward Theo Walcott, who, since joining the Goodison Park outfit, has provided two goals and one assist as well as delivered a number of stand out displays.