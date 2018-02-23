Report Claims Real Madrid Star Has 'Asked for Liverpool Move' as Milan & Juventus Monitor Situation

Liverpool are leading a race against Juventus and Milan to sign frustrated Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos - after the player reportedly asked his current club if he could join the Reds.

21-year-old Cabellos' frustrations are growing, after he came on for just 29 seconds in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Leganes on Wednesday night.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

Italian outlet Calciomercato have reported Milan as the latest club to be keen, stating that they enquired about the Spaniard's availability in January and will retain their interest this summer.

However, they will reportedly face competition from Liverpool and Juventus for the Real Madrid starlet, who came close to joining Barcelona before signing for Los Blancos last summer.

It was claimed earlier this week that Liverpool are in pole position to sign Ceballos and according to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV (via the Mirror), Ceballos has expressed a desire to join the Reds.

Ceballos' chances of leaving the Spanish capital have certainly increased, after he vented his frustration at Zinedine Zidane after his 29-second cameo on Wednesday.

Zidane has made it clear that Ceballos is a fringe player in his squad, yet Real Madrid want to almost double their money by demanding €30m if he is to move on in the summer. Ceballos joined Los Blancos on a six-year deal from Real Betis for €16.5m last July.

The Spanish under-21 international has only made seven appearances for Real Madrid in La Liga, and Liverpool could be perfect suitors for him as they look to bolster their midfield. Having lost Coutinho and looking likely to see Emre Can depart, Ceballos joins a long list of midfielder who have been linked with a move to Anfield this summer.