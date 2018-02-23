VAR Big Screen Message Set for Use in Carabao Cup Final to Avoid Stadium Crowd Confusion

Fans are finally set to be informed of when video assistant referee technology is being used in stadia ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The first showpiece silverware event at England's national stadium will see supporters told via the ground's huge screens of when VAR is being utilised by the match officials, according to the Times.

Manchester City and Arsenal are due to lock horns for the trophy and, in a bid to quell the confusion surrounding the technology's use, the English Football League have provided a handy graphic which will be displayed during VAR calls.

EXCLUSIVE: Wembley's big-screen message to end VAR confusion



Supporters will be told when the video referee is reviewing decisions during the Carabao Cup final, writes @martynziegler https://t.co/G9G4tTiGMi — Times Sport (@TimesSport) February 23, 2018

Fans have been left aggrieved that they have not been alerted to the fact that VAR is in use to determine key parts of matches such as a goal being scored, with those inside the stadium unaware of when it is being used.

Thankfully it now appears that the powers that be are getting to grips with the technology and ironing out its flaws, with EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey stating that this need would be implemented for Sunday's crunch clash.

He said: “This cup final will be the biggest game for VAR in England so far. If there is a notice on the big screen explaining why there is a delay to the game then we hope that will improve communication to the fans inside the stadium and on TV.

Should be an appeal system. Two appeals per half and only the captain or manager can appeal. Appeals don’t roll over, so if you don’t use them in the first half that doesn’t mean you get 4 in the second. 1 appeal only in extra time. — Gary kennedy (@garyjkennedy92) February 23, 2018

(You may also be interested in FanView: Why VAR is Essential in the Modern Game Despite Recent Teething Problems)



"If everybody in the stadium knows what is going on then that’s part of the overall education of what VAR can achieve.”

Hawk-Eye, the company that provides the VAR technology, have also been told to provide the correct information to TV channels broadcasting the contest.

#PEP: I don’t have an opinion on VAR. Not at all. I have to see and think how it works. We always need new ideas to take football in the right direction. I don’t have an opinion right now, I need time. — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 23, 2018

Last weekend saw BT Sport handed a graphic with wobbly lines on it for Juan Mata's disallowed goal in Manchester United's win over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup - an image which drew fierce criticism from fans and pundits alike.

If the technology proves much more successful this time around, the International FA board will greenlight VAR to be used worldwide in competitive matches from next season onwards.

