Mauricio Pochettino Shows Touch of Class With Latest Comments About Former Spurs Player Kyle Walker

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has wished Manchester City player Kyle Walker ‘all the best’ in response to the full-backs comments about not winning trophies with Tottenham.

The England international joined Man City from Spurs for £50m in last summer’s transfer window after making 229 appearances over an eight-year spell at White Hart Lane.

The 27-year-old restated the fact that he switched north London for Manchester to win silverware. He said to the Express: "I want to win stuff. I hate losing, and to be with Tottenham for the number of years I was and not pick up anything was disappointing.

"We were very close for two seasons, with Leicester and Chelsea, but we just fell short and I don’t want that to happen here at City."

He added: "Spurs gave me a chance to play Premier League football and I’ll be forever indebted to them. But it was something I needed to do for myself, the manager [Guardiola] told me of his plans for the season and I wanted to be a part of it.

"Working under Pep Guardiola, a chance like that doesn’t come along too often. That’s no disrespect to Mauricio Pochettino, but the people that Pep has worked with grow as players."

Walkers comments were put to Mauricio Pochettino at a press conference on Friday and the Argentine responded by respecting the jibes made by the ex-Spurs player.



The Spurs boss said: "Of course I respect his opinion. Of course I wish him all the best," he said. "Like a manager or a person of football I understand every single opinion.

"I have nothing to comment other than to wish him all the best and of course who deserves to win the game wins it."

Walker also said that he was hoping to beat Arsenal in the final at Wembley, saying: "Spurs is a club which belongs to my heart and to get one over on their bitter rivals, and mine for a long time, would be a fantastic feeling."