Owen Hargreaves Urges Liverpool to Make a Statement of Intent by Signing 'Brilliant' Stopper

Former Manchester United midfielder now turned pundit, Owen Hargreaves has hailed Roma's 'brilliant' stopper Alisson and insisted Liverpool should be doing everything in their power to bring their transfer target to Merseyside in the summer.

The Roma keeper has catapulted himself onto the world stage after consistently impressing in Serie A, earning himself the attention of Europe's elite who are set to battle for his signature at the end of the season.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The Brazilian - who has been reported to be interested in a move to Anfield - has been touted as Liverpool's top summer target after patience was said to be wearing thin over Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet's less than impressive form.

However, the Reds are understood to be put off by Roma's £70m valuation of Alisson as Jurgen Klopp is resistant to splash the cash after overseeing Karius's revival in recent weeks - following confident showings against Tottenham, Southampton and Porto.

If Liverpool sign Alisson, they'll genuinely be title contenders. — J (@SimplyLindelof) February 23, 2018

Despite any perceived improvements Hargreaves is of the belief that Liverpool need to sign a proven stopper to take the next step in their development and end a trophy barren run.





The former England international told BBC Radio 5 Live, via the Express: “He’s brilliant. Everybody is raving about Ederson, another Brazilian goalkeeper… these two players are exceptional. Liverpool desperately need a goalkeeper and he would be a record for a goalkeeper again.

"They need a goalkeeper, even though Karius has quietly done quite well, but he’s probably not at the level he needs to be if they want to win a Premier League and a Champions League title.

Nigel Reo-Coker, former Aston Villa player, added: “The thing about Liverpool as they still need to plug holes in that defence. I still feel they need a more solid defence to be taken seriously to be up there with those guys.”