Either Arsenal or Manchester City will lift a trophy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, when the two meet in the League Cup final.

Manchester City is vying for its third League Cup title in the last five years and a fifth overall, which would bring the club into a four-way tie for second-most all time. Arsenal, meanwhile, has only won the competition twice, the last time coming in 1993.

Man City enters on the heels of a shocking elimination in the FA Cup round of 16, which ended its quest at a quadruple. It remains in the driver's seat for the Premier League title, while also in great shape to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

Arsenal, meanwhile, languishes in sixth in the Premier League but just advanced to the Europa League's round of 16, and beating Pep Guardiola's Man City could serve as a launchpad for a successful remainder of the season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via WatchESPN.