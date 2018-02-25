Rafael Benitez Calls Bournemouth Draw 'a Pity' After Surrendering 2 Goal Lead in Final 10 Minutes

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez labelled his side's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday 'a pity'.

The North East side helped themselves to a deserved two goal lead thanks to a close-range brace from Dwight Gayle before the break.

Newcastle even had chances to extended their lead, before goals from Adam Smith and Dan Gosling in the final 10 minutes meant the game at the Vitality Stadium ended level.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Benitez said: "I think it's a pity because the team was doing well and had chances to score the third goal but that is football and the Premier League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We were really pleased with the first half and even at the start of the second half, but when we conceded the goal, we lost the composure and control."

The result for the Magpies sees them drop to 15th in the Premier League, just two points off the relegation places.

Benitez also pointing to his side's chances in the second half to extended their lead further, especially through Ayoze Perez and Jonjo Shelvey, the second coming a minute before Bournemouth's first through Smith.

Dwight Gayle has now been directly involved in more goals (6) than any other player for Newcastle in the Premier League this season:



4 goals ⚽

2 assists 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/KpB1ADpD2u — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 24, 2018

He said: "Maybe because we missed a clear chance just before the goal, so both of those together make us lack confidence in those minutes.

"Both things together against a team who is pushing so at the end, you need experience to manage these situations."

Despite losing two points, Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four games, although a trip to Anfield to face Benitez's former side Liverpool represents a tough trip for last season's Championship winners.

Benitez, however, believes his side have what it takes to avoid relegation, putting Saturday's draw down to bad luck among anything else.

Asked if his side should be looking up the table, he said: "Yes, but there is still a feeling that we have lost points today.

"In the end, I think we had a bit of bad luck because there were too many bodies and the player was free in the box. But they were pushing and pushing and these things can happen."