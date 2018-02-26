Louis van Gaal Brands Chelsea Links as 'Fake News' Following Claims He Was to Succeed Antonio Conte

Louis van Gaal has branded reports linking him with the Chelsea job as "fake news" while in attendance of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

The 66-year-old, whose most recent role was overseeing Manchester United before Old Trafford chiefs elected Jose Mourinho to be the man to take the club forward, is said to be keen for some short-term work and has spoken in the past about wanting to "get one over" on his former employees.

With current Blues manager Antonio Conte reportedly facing the Stamford Bridge exit door, potentially before the summer, The Mirror claimed that the Dutchman was in the frame to succeed the Italian - similarly to Rafa Benitez's stint in west London following the dismissal of Roberto Di Matteo in 2012.

However, according to Van Gaal himself, as quoted by journalist Kristof Terreur on Twitter, the current speculation linking him with any role at Chelsea is "fake news", despite, if the position were to be on offer, it ticking all the right boxes for the ex-midfielder.

When the initial stories surfaced, there was a sense of understandable scepticism amongst the Blues faithful surrounding the credibility of the 66-year-old, considering both the style of play Red Devils fans were subjected to during his tenure at Old Trafford and his points-per-game haul.

While during moments of this season the west Londoners have underwhelmed, under Conte they have been privy to some of the finest football outside the North West, and despite currently lying outside the Champions League spots following their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, Van Gaal's points claim still sits substantially lower than that of the Italian's during a similar period.