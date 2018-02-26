Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Gets into Twitter Spat With Piers Morgan Over Mohamed Salah's Ability

By 90Min
February 26, 2018

Since his return to the Premier League with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has really come into his own, scoring goals for fun and showing Chelsea what might have been had they persisted with the Egyptian.

Throughout his debut season with the Reds, Salah has scored 31 goals and made 11 assists from 37 games, an impressive record by anyone's standards.

With the Egyptian in such red hot scoring form, many would agree you'd be hard pressed to find a better player in the league at the moment. However, according to Gary Neville, Salah isn't among the league's all-time elite just yet.

In a Twitter spat with Piers Morgan, who had claimed Salah is the Premier League's best player since Thierry Henry, Neville was quick to allay any notion that the 'Egyptian King' is as good as Morgan claimed.

When pushed by fans who wanted to know the list of players he thought were better than Salah, Neville quickly responded with 14 players he believes to be superior to the 25-year-old Liverpool man.

Making the former Manchester United man's shortlist were the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Luis Suarez and Kevin de Bruyne, with the Sky Sports pundit's claims invoking a particularly scathing response from Morgan.

"Your inability to identify world class talent as well as me may explain what happened at Valencia, T-Bag" the Good Morning Britain host wrote in response the Neville's claims.

Regardless as to whether or not Salah can stack up against some of the Premier League's greats, few can deny his ability, and if he continues in this vein of form, there's no reason he can't one day be considered alongside the likes of Henry.

