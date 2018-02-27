Atleti's Miguel Angel Moya Set to Join Real Sociedad Following Geronimo Rulli Injury

By 90Min
February 27, 2018

Real Sociedad have acquired an emergency goalkeeper in the form of Miguel Angel Moya, per  Marca.

An injury to Geronimo Rulli left the side short of a stopper, but they've since remedied that by recruiting the former Atletico Madrid man, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Tono Ramirez had been filling in for Rulli, but his performances weren't deemed satisfactory, and Sociedad's officials decided to bring in someone new.

The move by Athletic Club to trigger a late activation of Inigo Martinez's release clause left Sociedad with the opportunity to sign one more player by Friday, nearly a month after the closing of the winter transfer window.

Moya, who passed his medical, is ready to get right down to business for his new side and is likely to feature against Real Betis this coming Thursday.

He should link up with his new teammates for training on Wednesday, ahead of what should be his debut for Sociedad.

The 33-year-old made 18 appearances for Atletico Madrid in the first half of this season, including nine La Liga outings. 

