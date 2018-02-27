Liverpool Set to Face Premier League Competition for Roma Goalkeeper Alisson

Liverpool could be set to face fresh competition for the signature of Roma goalkeeper Alisson from two of their Premier League rivals.

The Anfield side have been linked with the Brazilian goalkeeper as a long term solution to their goalkeeping problems, but it appears they are not alone in their admiration of the 25-year-old.

Liverpool interested in Roma's Alisson, who in my mind has been the best overall goalkeeper in Serie A this season. Lightning quick reflexes, very comfortable in possession, commands his area. — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) February 26, 2018

According to the Daily Mirror, both Manchester United and Chelsea have also turned their attention towards Alisson as a potential replacement for David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois, as either sides respective first choice keeper.

The paper claim that with Spanish giants Real Madrid considering a move for either De Gea or Courtois, both sides have identified Alisson as an alternative.

Roma, however, are understandably keen to keep hold of one of their standout performers this season, and were recently reported to have entered into contract negotiations with the Brazilian.

Chelsea, Manchester United Reportedly Eye Alisson Amid Goalkeeper Exit Rumours https://t.co/RsJrRfmI8f pic.twitter.com/5aNgyW2rEl — Prem Brew (@prembrew) February 26, 2018

Alisson has played every minute of Roma's 26 Serie A games this season, keeping eleven clean sheets in the process, and has also played every minute of the Italian side's Champions League campaign to date.

As well as his exploits in Italy, Alisson also has 22 caps for Brazil, and is widely expected to beat Manchester City's Ederson to the number one shirt for the Selecao's at this summer's World Cup in Russia.