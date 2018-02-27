Manchester City are set to give Phil Foden a bumper new contract extension when he turns 18, in a bid to fend off other clubs interested in one of the most promising young footballers on the planet.

The player dubbed 'Stockport's Iniesta' will have his current £20,000-a-week wage doubled to an incredible £40,000 per week according to the Daily Mail.

Most people his age are facing the impending debt of £27,000 in university tuition fees but Foden could pay off a degree in a week and still have some pocket money spare.

His current contract is believed to run until 2020 but the Citizens are keen to reward the youngster for his progress while ensuring a similar situation to Jadon Sancho doesn't result in City losing another one of their hottest prospects.

The new five year contract will be issued after his birthday in May and manager Pep Guardiola will be chuffed to have secured his services after clearly trusting a lot of weight on the young man's shoulders.

Foden became the youngest Englishman to ever start a Champions League match when Guardiola selected him for December's clash against Shakthar Donetsk.

That was one of six appearances for the City first team, with his latest one coming on Sunday as a late substitute in the League Cup final win over Arsenal.

All of this domestic success comes off the back of a tremendous international showing at the Under 17s World Cup this summer, where Foden inspired England to glory.