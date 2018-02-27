Matic Claims He Had Nothing to Prove Against Chelsea and Jokingly Reveals Contents of Mourinho Note

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has claimed that he had nothing to prove to Chelsea on Sunday as the teams squared off in the Premier League at Old Trafford, and that all that mattered was for him to show he deserves to wear the red shirt.

The Serb has been criticised of late for some sub-par performances after a very bright start to life at his new club following his summer move from the Blues.

The 29-year-old was solid enough against his former club during the 2-1 victory, and on his old employers, he said, as quoted by ESPN: "I played for Chelsea for three-and-a-half years and I gave my best to win against them and show my quality again.

"I didn't have anything to prove to them. I wanted to show my new club that I deserve to wear this Manchester United shirt.

"This was a big win and I hope the team will continue like this because every game in this league is a war."

😆 A post shared by Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic) on Feb 26, 2018 at 5:24am PST

Supposedly Matic felt disappointed with the way the Blues no longer valued him, despite contributing to the club winning four major trophies. He was then granted his £35m move in July 2017.

During Sunday's game, Matic was handed a note containing instructions from manager Jose Mourinho, which Chelsea star Willian comically tried to read.

Taking to Instagram, the former Benfica man jokingly revealed that the Portuguese had written that he could have three days off from training.

