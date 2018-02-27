One Move Away: Ex-Prem Boss Says Liverpool Can Win the League Next Season if They Sign a Top Keeper

Former Spurs and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood reckons Liverpool are only one signing away from winning the Premier League title.

There's very little chance of the Reds pipping Manchester City to the crown this year, but Sherwood seems to think that the trophy will be theirs for the taking if they improve a key area in their squad.

Jurgen Klopp's men have done remarkably well from an attacking standpoint this season, even after losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have been keeping defenders on their toes, but there lies a major frailty in their own defence, which has been a sore point for the side for several years now.

The goalkeeping position, specifically, is one which needs to be properly filled, with the side's current stoppers having failed to live up to standard.

And Sherwood, speaking as a pundit, has urged the club to get some world-class talent in their goal.

"Liverpool are the closest team to be challenging Manchester City," the 49-year-old told Sky Sports.

"Yes they lost Philippe Coutinho, which was a big blow, but they've coped without him. They look they will need to find a replacement for Emre Can, he's a big player too, but they do have Naby Keita coming in the summer.

"Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker is a good prospect. There's a lot of noise coming out of Liverpool. Perhaps he has a buy-out clause, otherwise they wouldn't be tracking him down as they reportedly are.

"The key for Liverpool's current goalkeepers in the mistakes they have made. Liverpool cannot gamble, they need a sure thing.

"It's a key position and you're not going to win anything without a top goalkeeper."

The Anfield side are currently third in the Premier League standings with 10 games still to play this season. But if they buy right, especially given that Naby Keita is set to join them this summer, Sherwood could be proven right.