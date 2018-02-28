Sky Sports Pundit Wants to See Arsène Wenger Replaced By Top La Liga Boss

Sky Sports pundit Andy Townsend has revealed the name of the manager he wants to see take over from Arsène Wenger in the Arsenal hotseat.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate, Townsend said that he would like to see Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone be the man to replace Wenger at the Emirates.

Henry? 🔴

Vieira? 👊

Simeone? 🇦🇷



Who should replace Arsene Wenger if he leaves? Andy Townsend discusses...

The current Arsenal manager is under pressure once again, as his side were on the wrong end of an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday.

Townsend would like to see somebody without links to the club to come in to introduce fresh ideas. Despite saying a move for Simeone is not realistic, he's the man that Townsend would like to see in North London.

“I think it would need a change of tack and a change of mentality,” Townsend said.

“I know that Thierry [Henry] is an interested observer and Patrick Vieira.

“Guys like that are legendary Arsenal players and figures but I would go in another direction. I would go for somebody on the outside to bring in their ideas. I would trust their ideas."

There will be several names floating around in the media as speculation over Wenger's future rumbles on, but Townsend is certain about the candidate he would choose.

“I don’t think you’d get a Diego Simeone but that is a flip to me that would shake the club up," he said. "He is a passionate animal that really wants to get his teeth into everything going on.

“It would be different but the players look like they need some new energy.”