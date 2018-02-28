Watford Winger Gerard Deulofeu Out for 'Some Time' After Picking Up Ankle Injury Against Everton

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu has revealed that he will be absent for "some time" after injuring his ankle in last weekend's 1-0 win over Everton.

The on-loan Barcelona man was withdrawn just after the hour mark before Troy Deeney went on to score the winning goal.

And he has now confirmed that he could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Unfortunately I will be out from the pitch for some time but I will work very hard everyday in order to be back and ready to play. Thank you for all the support.

Desafortunadamente estaré fuera un tiempo pero trabajaré muy duro para volver pronto a jugar. Gracias por el apoyo. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G7Em9tfjev — Gerard Deulofeu (@gerardeulofeu) February 27, 2018

The 23-year-old suffered the injury in a clash with Everton striker Cenk Tosun, landing awkwardly on his right ankle.





Deulofeu attempted to continue playing but was unable to move freely and left the pitch, replaced by Andre Carrillo.





"I don't know what happened. He's feeling pain in his right foot and we'll have to see," Watford manager Javi Gracia said after the game.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

“It would be a real blow if Deulofeu was to miss a number of games, especially as he looks to have settled in quickly at Vicarage Road.”

Deulofeu's injury could mean more opportunities for Carrillo and Dodi Lukebakio, while Kiko Femenia may also be used in a more advanced role.





The former Everton winger did not make clear exactly how long he is set to miss, although it is expected that he will return before his loan expires at the end of the season.