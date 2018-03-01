The United States women's national soccer team beat Germany 1–0 on Thursday in their opening match of the SheBelieves Cup.

The teams faced off in Columbus, Ohio, with the bad weather conditions causing both teams to play sloppily.

Megan Rapinoe was one of the game's consistent threats and scored the game's only goal in the first half to give the United States the win.

Germany is ranked No. 2 in the world. The U.S. is No. 1 and the results from the SheBelieves Cup should be a good measuring stick for the team going forward.

The United States takes on France on Sunday. The team will face England on Wednesday.