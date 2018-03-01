Marco Asensio Admits Pressure of Playing for Real Madrid But Aims to Stay & 'Score Many Goals'

While is has been a disappointing season for Real Madrid, it has been another impressive year for 22-year-old Marco Asensio.

The young winger remains one to watch at Los Blancos as Asensio has reached a tally of 10 goals in all competitions this term. Still only in his second season playing for Madrid, the young Spaniard will continue to flourish in years to come.

In a recent video with Nike, Asensio admitted that there is a lot of pressure in playing for a such a big club, but insists that he always gives everything on the pitch.

"I always try with everything I have left," said Asensio, as quoted by Marca. "To reach the biggest club in the world where there are millions of fans and a lot of pressure was a brutal change."





Asensio agreed a deal in principle to sign for Madrid from Mallorca in November 2014. After returning to Mallorca on loan for the rest of the season, then sent on another spell to Espanyol the following year, Asensio finally made his professional debut for Madrid in August 2016 where he scored in the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla.





"My debut was in a final, he added. "I was not nervous, I scored a goal and I won my first title. In all my debuts I've always been able to score goals and I have come to Madrid to stay and score many goals."

(You may also be interested in Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly 'Furious' With Zidane/Perez Leadership & Real Madrid Transfer Dealings)





It has been a difficult season for Los Blancos, but a recent good run of form has seen them rise to third in La Liga table. It has also been business as usual in the Champions League, where Madrid hold the advantage in their round of 16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain after they won the first leg 3-1.





Asensio is ready to give even more to Madrid, and its fair to say that we will be hearing a lot more about him in the future. To finish, Asensio was asked to describe himself in two words. He responded, "I have imagination and I am daring."