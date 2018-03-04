Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Show the Love for Midfielder After Impressive Resurgence With Reds

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their adoration for their midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after their 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday night, after the England international impressed with a fine performance.

Despite initially struggling after making the switch from Arsenal last summer, the 24-year-old has thrived under his new manger Jürgen Klopp, and the departure of Brazilian ace Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January has afforded Oxlade-Chamberlain a regular spot in the Reds' dynamic central-midfield trio.

The England international provided an impressive assist for Mohamed Salah in the comfortable win, and Reds fans poured onto Twitter at the final whistle to praise the former-Southampton man.

Remember when Arsenal fans laughed at Oxlade-Chamberlain? — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 3, 2018

To all the Arsenal fans laughing at us signing Oxlade-Chamberlain......



He’s 15 points ahead of you, with one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals.



Levels. pic.twitter.com/atdPfeAygH — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) March 3, 2018

Oxlade-Chamberlain is like that bloke that sold his ticket for Titanic's maiden voyage — Ricky Mann (@RickyMann4) March 1, 2018

Ox has surprised everyone, he was finished at arsenal. No after some great performances and multiple sky man of the matches he's back on the radar — Dave Morgalla (@morgalla_d) March 4, 2018

Another assist to Oxlade-Chamberlain’s name this season. Brilliant from him in the build up to the goal.



Positive. Powerful. Clinical with his final ball.🔴 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 3, 2018

Will admit I had my reservations about signing Oxlade-Chamberlain but he's been proving his worth since. His seventh goal/assist in last ten games. He now knows what Klopp wants from him and his output is improving. — Stephen (@SteLindellLFC) March 3, 2018

Liverpool fans have good reason to be delighted with Oxlade-Chamberlain's form, after the robust midfielder has recaptured the form that saw Arsenal initially sign him from Southampton in 2011. 'The Ox' will be desperate to prove himself worthy for a call-up to England's national team for the World Cup this summer, as the Three Lions head to Russia in search of glory.

Meanwhile, Reds boss Klopp was full of praise for his side after their confident display against the Magpies, claiming that his team's performance was "brilliant" and that goalkeeper Loris Karius made a "world class save".

The win sees the Reds move to second in the Premier League table, as they hone in the all-important Champions League qualification.