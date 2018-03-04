Tottenham Fans Praise Heung-min Son on Twitter After Double Against Huddersfield

Heung-min Son was the talk of Twitter on Saturday, after providing both of the goals in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 victory over Huddersfield at Wembley.

In this season and the last, Son has continued to up his game and cement his position as a highly valued first team regular for Spurs. The South Korean star proved his marvellous footballing ability yet again on Saturday, much to the delight of the Tottenham fanbase.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

For the first goal, Dele Alli set Son up with a fantastic through ball. Son then proceeded to sprint with the ball towards goal, take it round Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lössl and show great composure, slotting the ball calmly into the far corner with his left foot.





And if the first goal wasn't good enough, the second certainly was. In the 54th minute, Harry Kane played the most delightful ball for Son to run on to and head home on the bounce for his second. The two goals mean that Son has now been directly involved in 24 goals for Spurs in all competitions this season. The only player to have been involved in more is Harry Kane (39).

If you're having goal problems I feel bad for you Son pic.twitter.com/iVJwPL7nuC — Simply (@Simply_Spurs) September 24, 2016

In an all-round brilliant individual performance, it was Son's second brace of the week at Wembley after his double against Rochdale on Wednesday night in the FA Cup th Round replay.

Here's how the Tottenham fans reacted...