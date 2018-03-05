From Bad to Worse: Arsenal Left To Rue January Sale After Former Reject Excels In Ligue 1

You can't make this stuff up. Just when things couldn't seem to get any worse for Arsenal fans, it looks as though the club have made a big mistake in selling a 'reject' in January.

In the summer of 2014, Arsenal signed French full back Mathieu Debuchy from Newcastle for a fee believed to be around £12m. He spent four years at the Emirates, however, failed to ever leave his mark on the side.

Over in France, Mathieu Debuchy has scored two goals in the past five weeks and been nominated alongside Neymar as POTM for Ligue 1... pic.twitter.com/omsgcvtRz8 — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) March 5, 2018

After making 10 Premier League appearances in his debut season, he only went onto make another three in the next three seasons as he struggled to break into Arsene Wenger's side. His time at Arsenal also included a loan spell at Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in 2016, however he again failed to impress his suitors and returned to the Emirates where he fell out of favour.

With his contract set to expire this summer, Arsenal decided to cut their losses and allowed the Frenchman to join Saint-Etienne. Gunners' fans didn't seem too fussed about the departure of the defender and probably believed they'd never hear his name again; however they would be made to eat their words.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

In the month he has spent at his new club, Debuchy has become an instant fan favourite. On his debut against Amiens SC, he scored the only goal of the game and was voted Man of the Match. Later in February, he scored a 90th minute winner in Saint Etienne-'s Ligue 1 clash against rivals Lyon, and his side have still yet to concede a goal since his arrival.

Due to his impressive performances, he was nominated alongside Neymar for the February Player of the Month award and many now believe he has got himself back in contention to be selected for the French World Cup squad.

Just five weeks after leaving #Arsenal, Mathieu Debuchy has scored two goals, lost no games, become cult hero at St Etienne, been nominated alongside Neymar for #Ligue1 player of month award, and got himself back in World Cup contention for France — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) March 5, 2018

Just to rub salt into the wounds, Arsenal are enduring one of their toughest periods in recent memory. They've crashed out of both the FA Cup and League Cup, they've slipped down to sixth in the Premier League table, and have now been drawn a tough tie with AC Milan in the Europa League round of 16.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

With all the negativity surrounding the club, what one player has come under more criticism than anyone in the last few weeks? You guessed it, their current right-back who pushed Debuchy out of the first team fold Hector Bellerin. Whilst Debuchy has excelled after departing the Emirates, Bellerin has lost five games in that time and was dropped for Arsenal's defeat to Brighton.

With nothing left to play for domestically, Arsenal fans will be hoping Wenger can galvanise his players as they travel to Milan for their Europa League clash, with the chance of silverware and European qualification next season slipping fast.