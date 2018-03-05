Leicester Captain Wes Morgan Says Riyad Mahrez's Celebration Exemplified His Commitment to the Team

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan reckons Algerian star winger Riyad Mahrez is fully committed to the team, based on the way he celebrated after snatching a point for the Foxes with a last gasp free-kick against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mahrez was keen on moving to Manchester City in January and was left disappointed with the teams' failure to agree over a transfer fee.

He served a short, self-imposed, exile in a show of frustration, but has since been welcomed back to the fold by manager Claude Puel, his teammates, and Leicester's fans.

"Obviously, yes he is one of our players," Morgan told the Leicester Mercury, following the 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium.

"Anyone who scored that goal would have been the same celebrations. Obviously, it was Riyad and you got to see the response.

"I was expecting him to stand it up at the back post and for me or Harry to get on the end of it.

'But he has done everyone including the goalkeeper when he scored that goal which was great."

Mahrez also had a message for the Foxes supporters after his late-game heroics, insisting that he's ready to keep giving everything for the side.

“They have been fantastic – I thank them all,” he declared.

“It was a difficult situation. Like I said, while I am here, I will give everything for the club – that’s how I am.

“I was very pleased with the way the fans have been with me throughout this. It was important for me. That’s why I will keep giving everything for the club."