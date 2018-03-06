Clubs Contact the Football League to Urge Them to Investigate Agent Jorge Mendes' Role at Wolves

Rival clubs are calling for an investigation by the Football League into Jorge Mendes' role at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mendes is a Portuguese agent whose clients include Jose Mourinho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, as well as a number of Wolves players.

Nuno at Craven Cottage. #FULvWOL A post shared by Wolves (@wolves) on Feb 24, 2018 at 10:25am PST

The club sit at the top of the Championship and look set for a return to the Premier League next season, but John Percy reports in the Telegraph that Championship rivals including Leeds, Aston Villa and Derby are all becoming concerned by the influence that Mendes has at the club.





The agent first became involved in the club when Chinese conglomerate Fosun International completed its £30m takeover in July 2016.

Football League facing renewed pressure to investigate Jorge Mendes' role at Wolves' as promotion rivals seek clarification #wwfc via @telegraph https://t.co/JRuBQHHZ3X — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) March 5, 2018

One club has even written to EFL chief Shaun Harvey, and the Football Association in order to raise the concerns they have with the agent's involvement.





The letter highlights the FA's rules over third party interest in players, which states: “No club may enter into an agreement which enables any party, other than the club itself, to influence materially the club’s policies or the performance of its teams or players in matches and/or competitions.”

#efl Board to discuss at board meeting on Thursday if #wwfc have broken any rules on 3rd party ownership. Some Champs clubs claim Jorge Mendes’ role is a conflict of interest, as he advises club AND represents manager and a number of players. Wolves say no rule has been broken. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) March 6, 2018

In the letter, a senior figure at the club urges the EFL to take a closer look at if Wolves are in breach of the FA rules through Mendes' involvement in player recruitment.

Wolves staunchly deny that they are breaking any rules through Mendes' involvement, and point to the fact that the agent only acts as an advisor to the club, and is not in full control of the club's recruitment.

😆 #PNEvWOL A post shared by Wolves (@wolves) on Feb 18, 2018 at 6:08am PST

The Football League have also confirmed that they are satisfied with Mendes' involvement with the club.





If Wolves do achieve promotion this season, then they will undergo vigorous owners and directors tests from the Premier League due to the league recently tightening the rules on third party interests.