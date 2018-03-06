'Perfect Fit': Liverpool Champions League Winner Xabi Alonso Fancies Reds' Chances Under Klopp

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is adamant that Jurgen Klopp is the ideal manager to end the Reds' trophy-less run and lead the club to ultimate glory as he is the 'right man at the right time'.

The German arrived at Anfield in 2015 and has transformed the club's gloomy outlook to one of optimism and belief, a feeling which is echoed by Alonso who is of the mind that Klopp can successfully guide his team into the latter stages of the Champions League this season.

The former Liverpool midfielder - who scored in the final of Liverpool's last Champions League title win in 2005 - credits Klopp for immersing himself in the club's traditions and culture and believes that success will come as a result.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

"He fits perfectly with Liverpool, he's just the right man in the right place - no one doubts that," Alonso told Sportbuzzer.

"Because of his personality, because of his empathy, he understood very quickly what made this club so special - the culture, the myth, he loves football and if you love football you will be respected very fast in Liverpool and I hope he can get a title to Anfield soon."

The mentality Klopp have instilled in @LFC is just amazing. It even has a positive affect on the fans. Let's get the job done tonight. #YNWA — BoB (@FaiZzalMaiZzal) March 6, 2018

Having failed to be beaten in the Champions League to date this season and notching more goals than any other team in the competition (28), the Spaniard was confident that Liverpool are capable of defying the odds.

However, he insisted there is no basis of comparison between Liverpool and another former club of his, Bayern Munich, as their recent history in the competition ensures qualification into the quarter-finals of the competition will be deemed as different levels of success.

He added: "They can beat anyone. They have great strikers and with the power of Anfield, anything is possible.

"For Bayern, the quarterfinals are not very special, they are used to it, but I am very happy for Liverpool, since they had to pursue the draw from the sofa for years and now again in the Liverpool is a European top team because of the history, big games belong to Anfield."

Liverpool already have one foot into the next stage of the Champions League having dispatched Porto 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie, and will look to officially seal their place in the quarter-final draw when Porto make the trip to Anfield on Tuesday.