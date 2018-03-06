PHOTOS: Lionel Messi, Dele Alli and Pepsi All-Star Teammates Feature in Incredible Artwork Campaign

Pepsi have released an incredible series of artworks to accompany the launch of their new all-star 2018 squad, with each of their five players working with artists from their home countries to capture their unique stories.

From Messi’s unstoppable presence and reign over the pitch to Marcelo’s tenacious playstyle, each athlete has a unique attribute that Pepsi is bringing to life through a series of bold, black & white portraits captured by renowned lensman Danny Clinch.

Image by Chris Deeley

Clinch’s photographs - which capture the spirit, character and energy of each Pepsi teammate – act as the canvas for extremely personal artistic overlays created by visual artists from the athletes’ home countries.

Diego Jimenez (aka DIYE) from Argentina worked on a piece for Lionel Messi, while Bicicleta Sem Freio helped capture Real Madrid and Brazil star Marcelo. His club teammate Toni Kroos collaborated with Dennis Schuster (aka DXTR), while Kim Sielbeck and Iain Macarthur designed their own graphic interpretations of Carli Lloyd and Dele Alli's stories respectively.

Image by Chris Deeley

Messi x Danny Clinch x DIYE: DIYE created a visual metaphor, the Lion, to represent Messi on and off the pitch: an explosive playmaker and the undisputed king of the pitch who carries a great legacy.



Marcelo x Danny Clinch x Bicicleta: Energy and impact in the artwork from this artistic duo is parallel to Marcelo’s heart and soul, with various story elements speaking to Marcelo’s interests, his hometown and resilient dedication to family and football.



Kroos x Danny Clinch x DXTR: Playful illustrations portray Kroos as the “maestro” – a precise leader on the pitch orchestrating masterful play with incredible finesse.



Lloyd x Danny Clinch x Kim Sielbeck: Lloyd’s duality on and off the pitch –aggressive and relentless, but a player with great humility – is illustrated by Sielbeck with a mixture of rigid and organic elements forming a wild landscape of complex emotions and depth, with the strongest of wills to succeed at the heart.

