Premier League Legend Frank Lampard Labels Tottenham Star 'Complete Central Midfielder'

Former Chelsea and Manchester City star Frank Lampard has hailed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele as the 'complete central midfielder' following a series of outstanding performances recently.

Spurs' Belgian enforcer has been outstanding in recent weeks for the north London side and has garnered praise from the great and good of the football world with Lampard among those singing the praises of the ex-Fulham man.

Ahead of Tottenham's Champions League clash with Juventus on Wednesday night, Lampard described Dembele as a 'complete'.

The former England international also praised Dembele's transformation, after facing the Belgian early on his career.

“I played against Dembele when he was at Fulham and in his early days at Tottenham, I wasn’t quite sure what kind of player he was back then,” said Lampard, in the Evening Standard.

“He was playing in a more advanced role, he could beat you left and right but there was no massive end product to justify being so far up the pitch."

It is since Dembele has dropped back into a deeper midfield role that he has really shone. The Spurs star has become an unstoppable force in the middle of the pitch, and Lampard admits that the midfielder can do things that he couldn't.

“Now he has adapted his game to play deeper and still uses his ability to dribble past people, not many midfielders can do that," declared the former Chelsea star.

Mousa Dembélé: Of the 193 players to attempt 50 or more dribbles in Europe's top 5 leagues this season, @mousadembele has the best dribble success rate (90.2%)



For more player stats -- https://t.co/KItGOIeI2R pic.twitter.com/s1G8NcHdyV — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 28, 2018

“I always thought it was risky in that position, I liked the ball to move, but he’s different.

“He can commit and beat somebody, which opens up the whole game, so he has something extra and he is also very strong in the tackle, he is a complete central midfielder,” Lampard continued.

Dembele has an impressive pass accuracy of 92% in the Premier League this season, and has gained a reputation for not being able to be dispossessed by opponents.

