Report Claims Arsenal Stars Oppose Appointment of 'Arrogant' Mikel Arteta As Wenger Replacement

Arsenal stars are said to be against the potential appointment of former player Mikel Arteta to replace current manager Arsene Wenger, according to The Sun.

Wenger is under an unenviable amount of pressure following five defeats in his last six games in all competitions and now the Europa League as the clubs only chance of silverware this season, fans and pundits believe the time is right for the club and Wenger to part ways.

4 - Arsenal have lost four games in a row in all competitions for the first time since October 2002. Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/NxAuZA1VCl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2018

It comes as no surprise then that a plethora of names have been linked with job at the Emirates Stadium. However, the name of Arteta is a candidate that current players are supposedly not keen on.

Currently part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at Manchester CIty, Arteta made 150 appearances for the North London side during his five-year stint at the club. The Sun's report however, alleges that the former Ranger and Everton man was not a popular player during his time there.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Accused of being 'arrogant' during his time with the Gunners, the report suggests Arteta could have difficulty building bridges at the Premier League side should he be seen as the man to replace Wenger.

The Spaniard isn't the only former player who has been linked with taking over at Arsenal, with club-record goalscorer Thierry Henry suggesting he could take the position should he be approached.

WATCH: "If you love a place and they ask for help, you're always going to say yes." ❤️



Should Arsene Wenger stay at @Arsenal or should he go?



That was discussed by @ThierryHenry, Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp: https://t.co/dJwgFDfSIf https://t.co/WsNw4myfiW — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2018

The Belgium assistant coach said on Sky Sports' Super Sunday: "Listen, I'm a competitor, you don't back down from a challenge.

"We are hypothetically speaking before people jump ahead of everything, (but) I have never backed down from a challenge since I was young."