Stan Kroenke's Son Opens Up Over Arsenal's Form Amid Wenger Departure Claims

The son of Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has opened up about his involvement with the club ahead of potentially replacing his father as the Gunners owner.



Josh Kroenke, who helps his dad with their business affairs on both sides of the Atlantic, recently sat down with the Woj Pod podcast to discuss the family's sport franchises such as the Colorado Rapids and LA Rams.

Talk inevitably turned to Arsenal, however, with growing pressure on Stan Kroenke and beleaguered boss Arsene Wenger over the club's failure to contest for the Premier League title.

Doug Pensinger/GettyImages

Wenger has faced increasing calls to be sacked over the north Londoners' recent form while 70-year-old Kroenke has also come in for sharp criticism for his handling of the FA Cup holders.

Josh Kroenke, however, stated his belief that Arsenal would only return to the elite of English football if there was a harmonious atmosphere at all levels of the club - from the supporter base to the playing staff and beyond.

He said: “We have a saying over at Arsenal: 'Victory through harmony'. I think that victory through harmony can take a lot of different meanings, but for me victory through harmony comes from communication.

For those who ask why Josh Kroenke would be any different than Stan 1) Stan wants Josh to run/own the club; 2) rumour is Josh wanted AW gone last summer; 3) AW only got to stay to give time for transition & 4) rumour is if AW misses CL again, 2 years become 1. #afc #wengerout — Nicole Hogan (@guhoyasfs96) February 26, 2018

“You got to have open and honest dialogue about the reality that we are on because if we are sugar coating anything about ourselves, about our team, about our direction, we’re only kidding ourselves and we’re only going to be worse off for it in the long run."

The 37-year-old has spent the past couple of months running the rule over Arsenal's affairs, including the service they provide in the community, the commercial set up and learning about the history of the team too.

Many hold the belief that Kroenke has been sent to London to keep a close eye on Wenger amid reports that he will be replaced at the end of the season but he insists that his involvement was merely down to the above and the club's January business.

It's good to hear something from a Kroenke! Hopefully this can be the start of a more constructive future. — Jonathan Bubb (@jmbubb) March 1, 2018

Indeed, Kroenke added his thoughts on how the transfer market in England - and in football - isn't too dissimilar that which takes place in the NBA.

He said: “It’s all different, but it’s all fruit to fruit. Whether you are sitting in on transfer deadline day at the Arsenal training facility like I did a few weeks ago or you’re sitting in the trade deadline room of the NBA.

“It’s similar conversations and it can all be compared and contrasted. The wants and need are all very similar.”