VIDEO: Diego Costa Tries to Troll Barca Keeper in Atletico's 1-0 La Liga Defeat on Sunday

Diego Costa has always had a sly side to him whichever club he has played for.

The Atletico Madrid star made his way back to Wanda Metropolitano in January after he was informed that his services were no longer required by Chelsea, but that hasn't diminished his cheeky side as the below video shows.

Atleti were beaten 1-0 by title rivals Barcelona last Sunday in a tight game that was decided by Lionel Messi's stunning 600th career goal, and footage on YouTube from Movistar's El Dia Despues shows how Costa tried to jokingly force opposing goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen into an error during the bout at Camp Nou.

The striker tries to trick him into throwing him the ball by shouting "Hermano! Aqui! Aqui!" which translates to "Brother! Here! Here!"

Thankfully the German sees the funny side of things and Costa is all smiles over his humourous attempt at trying to get the ball. Ter Stegen won't be a stranger to Spanish due to his time spent in Catalonia, and Costa thought he'd make the most of it by conniving him into being passed the ball.

It almost certainly won't be the last time that the 29-year-old does something like that!

