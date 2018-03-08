Remarkable Stats Show How Good Giorgio Chiellini's Defensive Display Against Spurs Truly Was

Giorgio Chiellini was at his imperious best for Juventus in their 2-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The veteran centre-back was everywhere in I Bianconeri's rearguard as he thwarted wave after wave of Spurs attacks in the last-16 second leg clash at Wembley, and helped his side progress to the quarter-final stage 4-3 on aggregate.

So impressive was Chiellini's performance against Mauricio Pochettino's north Londoners, his stats were above and beyond anyone else on the field of play when it came down to being defensively stubborn.

Tottenham v Juventus:

Most tackles: Chiellini

Most clearances: Chiellini

Most blocks: Chiellini

Most Chiellini: Chiellini — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 7, 2018

The Italy international made the most blocks, tackles and clearances against Tottenham as he almost single-handedly denied them a place in the last eight.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Of course, Chiellini was also at his 'professional foul' best as he lunged in on Dele Alli and was awarded a yellow card for his troubles, but the 33-year-old wouldn't have cared a jot if it meant his team's lead remained intact.

The passionate celebrations between him and fellow veteran Gianluigi Buffon at the final whistle told you all you needed to know about the magnitude of this result and, coupled with the death of their former national side teammate Davide Astori, it proved to be an emotional but successful night for Chiellini et al.