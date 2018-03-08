Sam Allardyce Insists He Never Meant to Compare 'Greater Club' Everton to West Ham & Newcastle

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has said that he never meant to imply that the Toffees should be spoken of on the same level as West Ham and Newcastle.

The former England gaffer upset several fans when he seemed to suggest that the expectations at Goodison Park were the same as that of the Hammers and Magpies, but has since tried to clear things up by saying his comments were misunderstood and claiming that Everton are a 'bigger' club.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

"Everton is far greater than Newcastle and West Ham, but every fan has great demands and when there are big crowds the demand is bigger. That's what it's all about," the manager said, via The Telegraph.

"For me Everton is completely different to Newcastle or West Ham but it was just a comparison. It wasn't anything other than that.

"The ambition at Everton is different to Newcastle and different to West Ham, but if you don't play as well as they expect you to play and don't entertain they show their disapproval and that's what you have to deal with as a manager."

FanView: How Ronald Koeman Could Have a Huge Impact on Sam Allardyce's Everton Future @thomp1987 https://t.co/NBTOL02idB — Everton FC Pro (@EvertonFCPro) March 6, 2018

Allardyce's future at Everton is now shrouded in uncertainty following a string of poor results. But he insists he wants to remain in charge for years to come as he only came out of retirement because of the long-term plan outlined by the board.

"Rather than short term I want it to be a long-term appointment," he remarked.

"I came out of retirement because there was a long-term plan at Everton and a long-term aspect going forward that I was excited to be part of.

Sam Allardyce says he intends on staying long term at Everton. pic.twitter.com/40dhv1Ni21 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 8, 2018

"I understand the history of Everton football club and the amount of mates I have who were here when Everton was very successful - Peter Reid, Andy Gray, Paul Bracewell, Adrian Heaths – means I know all about Everton and what it demands and what we've got to try and achieve. That was an exciting prospect.

"Of course, there are tough times and times when you have to draw in, close the doors and stay focused on what you want to try and achieve.