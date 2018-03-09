Liverpool Star Reveals How He Overcame Turmoil After Home Was Targeted in 'Horrific' Burglary

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has lifted the lid on the turmoil experienced by him and his family after his home was targeted by burglars while the Croatian was on Champions League duty with the Reds in early November.

Less than two weeks earlier, Lovren had been hauled off after just half an hour as Liverpool were humiliated by Tottenham at Wembley and his time at the club threatened to hit rock bottom after the subsequent off-field trouble.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"It is not easy because we are also humans and everyone has problems. I don't know who hasn't had some," the 28-year-old is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"I am giving my best to have a quiet life but sometimes it doesn't depend on myself because people just want to come into my home and steal some things, even though I have nothing in my home. Unfortunately my wife was in and two kids. It was horrific."

Lovren has recalled how October in particular wasn't easy, with problems made worse by what later happened off the pitch.

"I don't know one player who doesn't make a mistake, especially a defender and especially how we play at Liverpool," he reasoned.

"I had many times when I made these wrong decisions, sometimes I can accept it and sometimes not because football is like that, but in the end it depends on yourself and whether you are ready to move on or not.

"I think I responded quite well even with some different things around my life - burglars and things like that - so it wasn't easy for me, especially in October. It depends on the person."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in 'Netflix & Skill: 7 Football Movies, Series & Documentaries to Watch This Year')

Lovren has remained a regular for Liverpool this season despite his critics and credits Jurgen Klopp, his Liverpool team-mates and Anfield fans for standing by him.

"In these difficult situations I saw the support from some really good people like the manager, the club, my team-mates and, of course, the supporters, who are ready always to support you," he said.