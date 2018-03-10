Baby Number 3: Lionel Messi Takes to Instagram to Reveal Reason Behind His Malaga Withdrawal

Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has revealed he will miss tonight's clash with Malaga due to the birth of his third child.

Messi took to Instagram to express his delight following the news of the birth of his son, Ciro.

News broke today that Messi would miss Barcelona's game against Celta Vigo this evening due to 'personal reasons', although the Argentine has now revealed his reason for his absence.

As a result of his absence, Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina has replaced Messi in the Catalan side's squad for this evening.

[LAST MINUTE] Change to the squad. Messi is out for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 10, 2018

The absence of Messi will be missed, who currently the top goalscorer and assist provider in La Liga this season.

Despite not having Messi, Ernesto Valverde's side have a great chance to open up an 11 point lead over Atletico Madrid should they win the game against Malaga this evening.