Udinese Star's Agent Confirms He Will 'Hold Talks' With Arsenal & Milan Over Potential Summer Move

Wantaway Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto "will definitely talk" to Arsenal and AC Milan this summer, according to the player's agent Giuseppe Riso.

The Czech Republic international has been on Arsenal's radar for some time, with Jankto's breakout season during the 2016/17 campaign attracting interest from Europe's biggest and best clubs.

Although the 22-year-old is still yet to reach the heights which many people set for him last season, Jankto has been one of the Zebrette's most influential players this season - scoring five goals and claiming six assists.

"They’re eligible teams," Riso told RMC Sport (via Football 365) surrounding interest from Arsenal and Milan. "Jankto is an important profile, we decided with the [Udinese owners] not to talk about it in January to let him grow and mature.

"Milan and Arsenal are attentive to youngsters, we’ll definitely talk with them."

Jankto was linked with a move to Arsenal last year but a move never materialised. After spending another season developing in Italy, the Gunners could be tempted to bring the youngster to north London as part of their squad overhaul this summer.

"Arsenal like him, he’s a lover of English football, and he’s also liked by Juve, Inter and other teams," Riso said last year, speaking about a potential move to the Premier League. "Still, he’s young, he’s 21 years old, he must be calm and he’s only thinking about Udinese.

"After that, we’ll see. Do I see him more in the Premier League than other leagues? Yes."