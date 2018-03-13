Juventus Chief Admits There Is Competition to Sign Emre Can As European Giants Circle

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has admitted that the reigning Italian champions face serious competition to land long-term target Emre Can from Liverpool, with fresh speculation once more linking Bayern Munich and Real Madrid with the German midfielder.

Marotta has often publicly spoken about Can in recent weeks and months, but has now conceded that Juve aren't the only club looking to sign him when he becomes a free agent in summer.

"Emre Can is a player everyone wants for his qualities and being a free agent on 30th June," the Juve official is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"We've had our say, there are other contenders and we await a response, but don't think it'll be over the next few days," he added.

Can is of course already permitted to hold formal talks with foreign clubs as he is in the last six months of his Liverpool contract, although he also refused to rule out penning an extension to remain at Anfield when quizzed on the subject in January.

But while Marotta stopped short of naming other suitors in the race to sign the 24-year-old, gossip from Turin-based publication Tuttosport claims that Bayern and Real still pose a threat to Juve.

With particular regard to Bayern, however, it appears to be less. Tuttosport notes that Can is more attracted to the idea of a 'new adventure' and has already played for the Munich giant, joining the academy as a teenager and starting his career with the club.

Yet Bayern apparently remain 'convinced' they can still persuade him to return.