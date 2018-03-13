Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Liverpool's in-demand contract rebel Emre Can, according to reports, with the Bundesliga champions apparently 'pressing' the midfielder's representatives for a deal.

Officials from Juventus have also been in contact with Can's representatives, but are yet to convince him into signing a pre-contract arrangement with the club, while Juve chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has admitted there are other clubs in the race for the Germany international.

In a worrying development for both Liverpool and the Old Lady, a number of other clubs, including his former club Bayern Munich have turned their attention to Can.

A report from Tuttosport (via SportWitness) claims that officials from Bayern have been "pressing" the 24-year-old's representatives, with the club desperate to resign Can on a free in the summer alongside Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Can, however, is said to be tempted by the promise of a new challenge and - having already played in the Bundesliga. However, Tuttosport continue to believe that Juventus are the favorites for his signature.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has made over 100 appearances for the Merseyside club since. His contract is set to expire in the summer, however, and, appears, despite Steven Gerrard's best efforts, unwilling extend his stay at Anfield.

"He'll stay beyond the winter," Klopp told DAZN back in January (via the Express). "Emre is still a young lad but he has developed into a great player and is very important for us. Sometimes a player just wants to sit out his contract. That's not cool for the club, but there are moments in which you have to accept it.

"And as long as the player behaves like Emre does, then I have absolutely nothing to complain about. He gives everything he has and identifies with the club."