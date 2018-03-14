Jupp Heynckes Calls for Player 'Discipline' Against Besiktas as 4 Key Bayern Stars Risk Suspension

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes is trusting his players to remain 'disciplined' ahead of their second leg fixture against Besiktas in the UEFA Champions League last 16.

The Bavarians hold a 5-0 lead over the Turkish side and, providing there a no disasters, can begin to prepare for the quarter final stage of the competition. Heynckes' call for discipline comes as four Bayern players risk suspension for the next round in Wednesday night's clash.

Robert Lewandowksi, Sebastian Rudy, Joshua Kimmich, and Corentin Tolisso are all a yellow card away from a ban. With such a firm grip on the tie already, one might expect the Bayern boss to rotate his squad for the trip to Instanbul. But Heynckes has said that yellow cards will not force him to rest players.

"I point that out to my players in the most extreme way," Heynckes explained in the pre-match press conference, as quoted by the club's official website. "Five players were at risk in the 2013 semi final against Barcelona, and nobody saw a yellow card.

"The players have to be very disciplined, they mustn't let their opponents provoke them. I won't rest players because of two bookings."

The atmosphere is sure to be booming in Instabul as the passionate Besiktas crowd will aim to rally their side for a strong finish to the fixture. The travelling Bavarians will not let up, but could shuffle the pack to ensure the squad stay fresh.

"We have 20 absolutely top players, and I trust all of them," Heynckes added. "There's no preferred lineup. It varies. But of course I won't act against my conviction that we need a good balance between defence and attack in the team. That'll be the case tomorrow too."

Even without the suspension risk, there is a good chance Corentin Tolisso will not feature on Wednesday after the midfielder suffered severe bruising to his ankle during a Bundesliga clash with Hamburg. Kingsley Coman, James Rodriguez and Manuel Neuer are also injury doubts for Bayern Munich.